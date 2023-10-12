CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,945 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its position in PayPal by 168.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $58.07 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.86 and a 1-year high of $92.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.91.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

