CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 3,799 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 291.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 49.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

XME opened at $52.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.54. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $43.52 and a 1-year high of $59.24.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

