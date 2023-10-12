CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Centene were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Centene by 79,760.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,037,178,000 after purchasing an additional 459,574,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $713,235,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,483 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Centene by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,473,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,878 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC opened at $70.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $87.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.62.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

