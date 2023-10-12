CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,888 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,952 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 259.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 578 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $62.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.04. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10.

RIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

