Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,859 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $16,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $298,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,821,000 after acquiring an additional 653,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $97,675,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $80,728,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,739,000 after buying an additional 301,159 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRL opened at $197.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.22 and a 1-year high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total value of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $151,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,409,319.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,048 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.08.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

