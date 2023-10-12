Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 307.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,683,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,220,000 after purchasing an additional 211,744 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 14.2% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,854,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,812,000 after acquiring an additional 354,807 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,501,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,161 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,882,000 after acquiring an additional 84,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,920,000 after purchasing an additional 200,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $449.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.54. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $457.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.78.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

