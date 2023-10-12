Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Assurant worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Assurant by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,721,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,934,000 after acquiring an additional 58,354 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,103,000 after buying an additional 237,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Assurant by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,840,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,975,000 after buying an additional 19,626 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 53.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after buying an additional 566,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,785,000 after buying an additional 27,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.20.

In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 3,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $433,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,995.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 3,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $433,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,995.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,558.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,113. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AIZ stock opened at $146.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.53. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $155.45.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

