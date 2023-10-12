Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 147 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Whirlpool worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 7.3% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 18.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 29.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 11.2% during the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WHR. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $128.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $121.88 and a 52 week high of $160.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.33 and a 200 day moving average of $138.30.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 29.70% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -24.59%.

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $858,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at $19,842,313.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

