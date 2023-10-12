Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,786 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of F5 worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in F5 by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in F5 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in F5 by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in F5 by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $157.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $167.89.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $702.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. F5 had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 11.84%. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on F5 from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on F5 from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on F5 from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on F5 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.23.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.95, for a total transaction of $347,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,052 shares in the company, valued at $17,066,813.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $25,222.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at $5,572,480.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.95, for a total value of $347,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,052 shares in the company, valued at $17,066,813.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,138 shares of company stock worth $1,467,515 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

