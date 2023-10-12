Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives $93.82 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.06.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. HSBC began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CHD

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $12,756,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,794,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,348 shares of company stock valued at $24,793,650. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 82.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $87.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $70.30 and a 1 year high of $100.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.37.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.