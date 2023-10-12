Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Purchases 1,100 Shares

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.67 per share, with a total value of $26,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 926,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,929,426.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 14,073 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $320,160.75.

On Friday, October 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 4,900 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $111,230.00.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 11,100 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $243,867.00.

Citi Trends Price Performance

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $23.67 on Thursday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The company has a market capitalization of $202.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citi Trends

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $173.55 million for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 2.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 989,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after buying an additional 33,468 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the second quarter worth $563,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 5.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 34.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 13.3% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 827,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,606,000 after purchasing an additional 97,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citi Trends in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Citi Trends Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

