Citigroup Cuts JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target to $5.75

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $7.50 to $5.75 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBLU has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI cut JetBlue Airways from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Susquehanna cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.58.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $4.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.81. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $9.45.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gerald Alfred Spencer sold 11,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $75,431.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

