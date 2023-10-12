Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1,025.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $68.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.41. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

