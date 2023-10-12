Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 270,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,760 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $20,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 108.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 33.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $68.87 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $82.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.67.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,721.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

