Community Capital Management LLC Sells 850 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Community Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,133,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,643,659 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,310,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,801,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,769,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,270,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $146.15 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

