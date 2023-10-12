Comparing AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) and ETAO International (NASDAQ:ETAO)

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) and ETAO International (NASDAQ:ETAO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares AirSculpt Technologies and ETAO International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AirSculpt Technologies -7.07% 2.56% 0.93% ETAO International N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.7% of AirSculpt Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of ETAO International shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.8% of AirSculpt Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of ETAO International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AirSculpt Technologies $181.11 million 2.20 -$14.68 million ($0.23) -30.46 ETAO International $58.06 million 0.29 -$896.68 million N/A N/A

This table compares AirSculpt Technologies and ETAO International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AirSculpt Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than ETAO International.

Risk and Volatility

AirSculpt Technologies has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ETAO International has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AirSculpt Technologies and ETAO International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AirSculpt Technologies 0 2 2 0 2.50 ETAO International 0 0 0 0 N/A

AirSculpt Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.07%. Given AirSculpt Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AirSculpt Technologies is more favorable than ETAO International.

Summary

AirSculpt Technologies beats ETAO International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AirSculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. It also provides AirSculpt+, a procedure that permanently removes fat and tightens the skin with unparalleled precision and finesse; and AirSculpt Smooth, an advanced cellulite removal tool. In addition, it provides fat removal procedures across treatment areas, such as the stomach, back, and buttocks; and fat transfer procedures that use the patient's own fat cells to enhance the breasts, buttocks, hips, or other areas. The company's body contouring procedures also include the Power BBL, a Brazilian butt lift procedure; the Up a Cup, a breast enhancement procedure; and the Hip Flip, an hourglass contouring procedure. As of March 10, 2022, it operated 22 centers across 18 states. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

About ETAO International

ETAO International Co., Ltd., a digital healthcare company, provides medical care services. It develops healthcare ecosystem that consist online telemedicine, artificial intelligence, big data evaluation, online insurance, pharmacy, biotech, offline hospitals, and specialty clinics services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

