Comparing Braskem (NYSE:BAK) & Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS)

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) and Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Braskem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Verde Clean Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Braskem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Braskem and Verde Clean Fuels’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braskem $18.69 billion 0.19 -$65.02 million ($1.77) -4.33 Verde Clean Fuels N/A N/A -$3.70 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Verde Clean Fuels has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Braskem.

Braskem has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verde Clean Fuels has a beta of -0.44, meaning that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Braskem and Verde Clean Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braskem -4.15% -50.16% -3.77% Verde Clean Fuels N/A -35.81% -3.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Braskem and Verde Clean Fuels, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braskem 1 4 2 0 2.14 Verde Clean Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A

Braskem presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 232.90%. Given Braskem’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Braskem is more favorable than Verde Clean Fuels.

Summary

Braskem beats Verde Clean Fuels on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braskem

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins. This segment also produces and sells polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP); supplies electricity and other inputs to second-generation producers; produces and sells of PE, including the production of green PE from renewable resources; and produces and sells polyvinyl chloride and caustic soda. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells PP in the United States and Germany. The Mexico segment produces and sells ethylene, high-density PE, and low-density PE in Mexico. It also manufactures, sells, imports, and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fules; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene Petroquímica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Camaçari, Brazil.

About Verde Clean Fuels

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc., a renewable energy company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology. Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

