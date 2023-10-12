Comparing Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) & PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) and PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Docebo and PLAYSTUDIOS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Docebo 0 1 4 0 2.80 PLAYSTUDIOS 0 4 4 0 2.50

Docebo presently has a consensus price target of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.25%. PLAYSTUDIOS has a consensus price target of $5.58, indicating a potential upside of 86.73%. Given PLAYSTUDIOS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PLAYSTUDIOS is more favorable than Docebo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

46.0% of Docebo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Docebo and PLAYSTUDIOS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Docebo $142.91 million 9.06 $7.02 million $0.22 184.14 PLAYSTUDIOS $290.31 million 1.37 -$17.78 million ($0.03) -99.67

Docebo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PLAYSTUDIOS. PLAYSTUDIOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Docebo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Docebo has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLAYSTUDIOS has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Docebo and PLAYSTUDIOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Docebo 4.63% 6.28% 3.98% PLAYSTUDIOS -0.45% -1.80% -1.56%

Summary

Docebo beats PLAYSTUDIOS on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc. operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist. It also provides Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learning Analytics, which connects the learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work. In addition, it offers Docebo for Salesforce, a native integration that leverages Salesforce's application programming interface and technology architecture to produce a learning experience; and Docebo Embed that allows original equipment manufacturers to embed and re-sell Docebo as a part of their software. Further, it provides Docebo Mobile App Publisher product that allows companies to create and publish own branded version of Docebo Go.Learn mobile learning applications; Docebo Extended Enterprise that breeds customer education, partner enablement, and retention; and Docebo Discover, Coach & Share that enhances the learning experience to create a culture of social learning. Docebo Inc. founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

