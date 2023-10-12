Comparing Gaucho Group (NASDAQ:VINO) & City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY)

Gaucho Group (NASDAQ:VINO – Get Free Report) and City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Gaucho Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Gaucho Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Gaucho Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Gaucho Group and City Developments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaucho Group -1,112.47% -157.84% -93.77% City Developments N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaucho Group 0 0 0 0 N/A City Developments 1 1 0 0 1.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gaucho Group and City Developments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gaucho Group and City Developments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaucho Group $1.64 million 0.49 -$21.75 million ($70.50) -0.02 City Developments $2.39 billion N/A $932.53 million N/A N/A

City Developments has higher revenue and earnings than Gaucho Group.

Volatility and Risk

Gaucho Group has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City Developments has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

City Developments beats Gaucho Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaucho Group

(Get Free Report)

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company owns and operates boutique hotel, hospitality, and luxury vineyard property market; a resort and winery property, 9-hole golf course, tennis courts, dining, and a hotel. It also manufactures and sells leather goods, ready-to-wear, home décor, fashion products, and accessories through e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as Algodon Group, Inc. and changed its name to Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. in March 2019. Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About City Developments

(Get Free Report)

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments. With a proven track record of over 55 years in real estate development, investment and management, CDL has developed over 47,000 homes and owns over 23 million square feet of gross floor area in residential, commercial and hospitality assets globally. Its diversified global land bank offers 3.5 million square feet of land area.

Receive News & Ratings for Gaucho Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaucho Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.