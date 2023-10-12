Comparing Shimadzu (OTCMKTS:SHMZF) & Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN)

Shimadzu (OTCMKTS:SHMZF – Get Free Report) and Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.7% of Shimadzu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of Acorn Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of Acorn Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Shimadzu pays an annual dividend of $7.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 24.4%. Acorn Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Shimadzu pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Acorn Energy pays out -87.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimadzu 0 0 0 0 N/A Acorn Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Shimadzu and Acorn Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shimadzu and Acorn Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shimadzu N/A N/A N/A $30.48 1.02 Acorn Energy $7.00 million 2.26 -$630,000.00 ($0.16) -39.81

Shimadzu has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acorn Energy. Acorn Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shimadzu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Shimadzu and Acorn Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimadzu N/A N/A N/A Acorn Energy -3.76% N/A -4.55%

Summary

Shimadzu beats Acorn Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shimadzu

Shimadzu Corporation provides science and technology solutions in Japan. It operates through Measuring Instruments, Medical Equipment, Industrial Equipment, and Aircraft Equipment business segments. The company offers analytical and measuring instruments include gas and liquid chromatography, gas and liquid chromatograph-mass spectrometry, columns, reagents, and consumables, software and informatics, molecular spectroscopy, elemental analysis, surface analysis, life science lab instrument, material testing, non-destructive testing, total organic carbon analysis, continuous monitoring analysis, thermal analysis, particle size analysis, and balance products. It provides medical systems comprising angiography, fluoroscopy, mobile C-arm, radiography, mobile X-ray systems, PET, and fluorescence imaging products; consist of diffraction gratings, aspherical mirrors, laser mirrors and windows for high power lasers, polka-dot beam splitters, and precision refractometers. In addition, the company offers vacuum and industrial machinery, including turbo molecular pumps, helium leak detectors, multi deposition system, vacuum heat-treatment furnaces, liquid delivery equipment gear pumps, mechatronic systems glass fiber winders, liquid crystal injection system, and dynamic balancing machines. Further, it provides hydraulic equipment, such as hydraulic gear pumps, power packages, and multi control valves; aircraft equipment, including electro-mechanical actuators, flight control systems, landing gear systems, ferromagnetic object detector, and underwater optical wireless communication; and optical devices including diffraction grating, aspherical mirrors, laser and power mirrors, polka-dot beam splitter, and precision refractometer. Shimadzu Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About Acorn Energy

Acorn Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications. The CP segment offers remote monitoring of cathodic protection systems on gas pipelines for gas utilities and pipeline companies. Acorn Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

