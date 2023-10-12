Comparing Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) and Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD)

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) and Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.7% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of Modular Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Modular Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sintx Technologies and Modular Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Modular Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

Sintx Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,643.14%. Modular Medical has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 316.67%. Given Sintx Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than Modular Medical.

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Modular Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies -421.17% -84.05% -52.33% Modular Medical N/A -159.51% -137.42%

Risk and Volatility

Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modular Medical has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Modular Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies $1.56 million 2.16 -$12.04 million N/A N/A Modular Medical N/A N/A -$13.88 million ($1.18) -0.86

Sintx Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Modular Medical.

Summary

Sintx Technologies beats Modular Medical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc., an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc. operates as a development stage medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for diabetes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

