Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Sold by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 57.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impactive Capital LP increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 401.8% in the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,651,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,042 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,061,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,285,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Concentrix by 1,657.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 376,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,075,000 after acquiring an additional 355,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNXC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Concentrix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

Concentrix Stock Performance

CNXC stock opened at $82.41 on Thursday. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.58 and a fifty-two week high of $151.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.96.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 1,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $96,284.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,087.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

