Concorde Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $372.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Argus reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

Read Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $298.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.91. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.86 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

