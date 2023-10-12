Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Cut to $82.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Guggenheim from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.93.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ED opened at $88.43 on Monday. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.93.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ED. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

