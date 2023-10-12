Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives $277.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $277.64.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755 in the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ opened at $239.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.26. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

