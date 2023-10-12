Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives $277.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $277.64.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Constellation Brands
Insider Activity at Constellation Brands
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.
Constellation Brands Stock Performance
Shares of STZ opened at $239.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.26. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20.
Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.
About Constellation Brands
Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Constellation Brands
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.