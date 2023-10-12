Contrasting Ascent Solar Technologies (ASTI) and Its Peers

Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) is one of 164 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Ascent Solar Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 4.42, meaning that their average share price is 342% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -9,484.43% -7,017.74% -167.64% Ascent Solar Technologies Competitors -226.36% -83.59% -7.10%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $1.22 million -$19.75 million -0.01 Ascent Solar Technologies Competitors $3.96 billion $799.62 million -43.24

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ascent Solar Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies. Ascent Solar Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ascent Solar Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Ascent Solar Technologies Competitors 1986 8358 16063 561 2.56

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 24.20%. Given Ascent Solar Technologies’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ascent Solar Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.9% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ascent Solar Technologies rivals beat Ascent Solar Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles applications. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

