Contrasting Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) and Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY)

Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) and Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Sun Hung Kai Properties has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aisin has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sun Hung Kai Properties and Aisin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Hung Kai Properties $9.08 billion N/A $3.05 billion N/A N/A Aisin $32.59 billion 0.32 $278.77 million $1.56 24.63

Profitability

Sun Hung Kai Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aisin.

This table compares Sun Hung Kai Properties and Aisin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Hung Kai Properties N/A N/A N/A Aisin 1.25% 2.89% 1.39%

Dividends

Sun Hung Kai Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Aisin pays an annual dividend of $1.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Aisin pays out 71.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sun Hung Kai Properties and Aisin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Hung Kai Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00 Aisin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Aisin beats Sun Hung Kai Properties on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 57.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 70.6 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China. It also provides property management services; construction-related services, including landscaping, electrical and fire prevention systems installation, wooden doors production and installation, and construction plant and machinery leasing; and insurance products to individuals and businesses comprising householder's comprehensive, fire, employees' compensation, travel, personal accident, motor vehicles, contractors' all risks, third party liability, and property all risks. In addition, the company offers voice, multimedia, and mobile broadband services; and data center services, including infrastructure, facility management, and other value-added services. Further, it manages car parks, tunnels, bridges, and toll roads; offers transport facilities for private and the public sectors; operates an expressway; provides public bus transportation services; and offers airport freight forwarding and aviation support services. Additionally, the company provides container handling and storage, container freight station, and other port-related services; operates department stores and supermarkets; and offers mortgage and other loan financing facilities, as well as offers asset and project management, architectural and engineering, cleaning, and secretarial services. It also engages in the club and road management business. The company was formerly known as Sun Hung Kai (Holdings) Limited and changed its name to Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited in March 1973. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Aisin

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products. The company also offers energy solutions comprising ENE·FARM, a system that generates electricity by extracting hydrogen from gas; gas heat pump air conditioners; warm water shower toilet seats; and peltier modules that are thermoelectric conversion devices, which function as heat pumps by sending direct current. In addition, it provides ILY-Ai, a multifunctional personal shopping mobility product for various user needs; fiber laser; and audio equipment. Aisin Corporation was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

