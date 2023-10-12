Contrasting Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) & ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Sunrise New Energy has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESS Tech has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and ESS Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrise New Energy N/A N/A N/A ESS Tech -2,979.22% -76.05% -60.51%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrise New Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A ESS Tech 0 1 2 0 2.67

ESS Tech has a consensus price target of $3.30, suggesting a potential upside of 70.10%. Given ESS Tech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Sunrise New Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and ESS Tech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrise New Energy $38.13 million 1.30 -$22.40 million N/A N/A ESS Tech $890,000.00 339.15 -$77.97 million ($0.66) -2.94

Sunrise New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sunrise New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of ESS Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 42.5% of Sunrise New Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of ESS Tech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sunrise New Energy beats ESS Tech on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrise New Energy

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc. Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People's Republic of China.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

