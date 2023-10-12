Contrasting Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) and LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA)

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) and LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westlake Chemical Partners and LanzaTech Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westlake Chemical Partners $1.59 billion 0.48 $64.17 million $1.66 12.98 LanzaTech Global N/A N/A -$1.36 million N/A N/A

Westlake Chemical Partners has higher revenue and earnings than LanzaTech Global.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westlake Chemical Partners 4.31% 6.46% 4.26% LanzaTech Global N/A -54.90% -25.71%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Westlake Chemical Partners and LanzaTech Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Westlake Chemical Partners has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LanzaTech Global has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Westlake Chemical Partners and LanzaTech Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westlake Chemical Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 LanzaTech Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

Westlake Chemical Partners presently has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.97%. LanzaTech Global has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.82%. Given LanzaTech Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LanzaTech Global is more favorable than Westlake Chemical Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.0% of Westlake Chemical Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of LanzaTech Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Westlake Chemical Partners beats LanzaTech Global on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis. Westlake Chemical Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc. operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

