Corning (NYSE:GLW) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $43.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GLW. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Corning from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Corning from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.40.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $29.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.65. Corning has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.70.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.42%.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $241,456,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 3,478.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $142,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882,581 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 74.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,339 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 249.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,854,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,615,000 after buying an additional 3,463,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Corning by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after buying an additional 2,875,197 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

