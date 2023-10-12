Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 205 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

ATO opened at $111.78 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $662.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.54 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,952,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $132.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.50.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

