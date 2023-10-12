Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 878 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 37.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $25.13 on Thursday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

