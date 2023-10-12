Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) by 120.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXP. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,074,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 59,039 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 52,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 38,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after buying an additional 31,007 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Comm Services ETF alerts:

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXP opened at $70.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.74. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 12-month low of $49.81 and a 12-month high of $72.50. The firm has a market cap of $294.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares Global Comm Services ETF

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Comm Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Comm Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.