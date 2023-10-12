Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $84,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) by 139.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $727,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 515.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 115,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 13,452 shares during the period.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $49.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average is $51.35. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.85 and a one year high of $52.85.

About Schwab Municipal Bond ETF

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

