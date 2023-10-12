Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 2,743 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,318,000 after acquiring an additional 490,209 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 1,989.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 324,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 309,376 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 508.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 337,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 282,183 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,301,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 893,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 169,063 shares during the period. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RVT stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.36.

Royce Value Trust Dividend Announcement

About Royce Value Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

