Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 572 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LECO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $204,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $204,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $1,794,819.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 1.2 %

LECO opened at $187.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.01 and a twelve month high of $210.86.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

About Lincoln Electric

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.