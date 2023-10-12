Critical Contrast: ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) versus Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFF – Get Free Report) and Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.4% of ProSiebenSat.1 Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Beasley Broadcast Group shares are held by institutional investors. 54.5% of Beasley Broadcast Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and Beasley Broadcast Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSiebenSat.1 Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Beasley Broadcast Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Beasley Broadcast Group has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 78.57%. Given Beasley Broadcast Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beasley Broadcast Group is more favorable than ProSiebenSat.1 Media.

This table compares ProSiebenSat.1 Media and Beasley Broadcast Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProSiebenSat.1 Media N/A N/A N/A $0.15 58.75 Beasley Broadcast Group $256.38 million 0.10 -$42.06 million ($1.32) -0.64

ProSiebenSat.1 Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beasley Broadcast Group. Beasley Broadcast Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ProSiebenSat.1 Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ProSiebenSat.1 Media and Beasley Broadcast Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSiebenSat.1 Media N/A N/A N/A Beasley Broadcast Group -15.29% 1.57% 0.49%

Summary

Beasley Broadcast Group beats ProSiebenSat.1 Media on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

(Get Free Report)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations. This segment is also involved in operating commercial websites; production and distribution programming portfolio, including entertainment, reality, and factual formats, as well as TV series, TV movies, and digital content; and operates Studio71, which offers digital content and web productions covering branded content, original production, content distribution, influencer products, and creator management. The Dating & Video segment engages in online matchmaking services for social dating and entertainment under the Parship, ElitePartner, eHarmony, LOVOO help singles brand names. This segment also provides video-based social entertainment applications, such as MeetMe, Skout, Tagged, and GROWLr content for users. The Commerce & Ventures segment engages in the consumer advice, experiences, and beauty and lifestyle businesses; and offers individual tailored support services for development of companies. This segment is also involved in operating Marktguru and wetter.com. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Unterföhring, Germany.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

(Get Free Report)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.