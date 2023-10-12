Critical Review: Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) and Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) and Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.5% of Wendy’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Alsea shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Wendy’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wendy’s and Alsea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wendy’s 8.86% 47.23% 3.72% Alsea N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wendy’s $2.10 billion 1.91 $177.37 million $0.90 21.23 Alsea N/A N/A N/A $1.06 3.30

This table compares Wendy’s and Alsea’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Wendy’s has higher revenue and earnings than Alsea. Alsea is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wendy’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Wendy’s and Alsea, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wendy’s 0 11 6 0 2.35 Alsea 0 1 0 0 2.00

Wendy’s presently has a consensus price target of $25.24, suggesting a potential upside of 32.06%. Given Wendy’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Wendy’s is more favorable than Alsea.

Summary

Wendy’s beats Alsea on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company also owns and leases real estate properties. The company was formerly known as Wendy's/Arby's Group, Inc. and changed its name to The Wendy's Company in July 2011. The Wendy's Company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

About Alsea

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, coffee shops, casual food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, The gate, Foster's Hollywood, Archies, Ginos, T.G.I. Fridays, Vips Europe, Vips Smart, Ole Mole, and Clay Hear brands. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

