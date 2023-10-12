Critical Review: FitLife Brands (FTLF) and The Competition

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) is one of 55 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare FitLife Brands to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FitLife Brands and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FitLife Brands $28.80 million $4.43 million 24.87 FitLife Brands Competitors $290.24 million -$176.37 million -5.24

FitLife Brands’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than FitLife Brands. FitLife Brands is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FitLife Brands 9.73% 23.31% 14.74% FitLife Brands Competitors -63.16% -40.80% -10.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares FitLife Brands and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FitLife Brands and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A FitLife Brands Competitors 214 533 843 54 2.45

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 113.66%. Given FitLife Brands’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FitLife Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

FitLife Brands has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FitLife Brands’ rivals have a beta of 1.10, indicating that their average stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.7% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 61.2% of FitLife Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FitLife Brands beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, meal replacement, and energy and weight loss products. It markets its products under the brand names of NDS Nutrition, PMD Sports, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Nutrology, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, and Energize through franchised stores, as well as through retail locations, which include specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

