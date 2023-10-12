Critical Review: Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) vs. Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) and Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Sunlight Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $67.77 million 0.42 -$271.07 million ($41.47) -0.09 Sunlight Financial $98.51 million 0.03 -$315.85 million ($93.20) 0.00

Greenidge Generation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunlight Financial. Greenidge Generation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunlight Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Greenidge Generation has a beta of 3.8, meaning that its stock price is 280% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunlight Financial has a beta of 3, meaning that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Greenidge Generation and Sunlight Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 1 0 0 0 1.00 Sunlight Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

Greenidge Generation currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 412.82%. Sunlight Financial has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 7,400.00%. Given Sunlight Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than Greenidge Generation.

Profitability

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Sunlight Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation -240.53% -246.82% -39.85% Sunlight Financial -357.97% -13.88% -10.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of Sunlight Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of Sunlight Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sunlight Financial beats Greenidge Generation on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate natural gas power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Dresden, New York.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements. The company serves residential solar contractors. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

