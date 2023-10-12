Critical Survey: Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) and Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) and Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Aprea Therapeutics and Morphic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aprea Therapeutics N/A -55.23% -45.33% Morphic -92.38% -27.71% -26.59%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aprea Therapeutics and Morphic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aprea Therapeutics N/A N/A -$112.66 million ($5.53) -0.95 Morphic $70.81 million 15.49 -$59.04 million ($3.24) -7.06

Analyst Recommendations

Morphic has higher revenue and earnings than Aprea Therapeutics. Morphic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aprea Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aprea Therapeutics and Morphic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aprea Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Morphic 0 2 5 0 2.71

Aprea Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 175.67%. Morphic has a consensus price target of $61.71, indicating a potential upside of 169.61%. Given Aprea Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aprea Therapeutics is more favorable than Morphic.

Risk and Volatility

Aprea Therapeutics has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morphic has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.6% of Aprea Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Morphic shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of Aprea Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Morphic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Morphic beats Aprea Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aprea Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers. The company is also developing ATRN-1051, ATRN-354, and APRE-DDRi for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

About Morphic

(Get Free Report)

Morphic Holding, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company's products in pipeline include Next Gen a4ß7 Inhibitors for additional potential GI indications, such as EGIDs, pouchitis, etc.; avß8 for the treatment of Myelofibrosis and solid tumor; and fibronectin integrin for pulmonary hypertensive. In addition, it has a license agreement with Janssen to discover and develop novel integrin therapeutics; collaboration agreement with Schrödinger for integrin targets; and license agreement with Children's Medical Center Corporation to develop and commercialize products worldwide for any therapeutic or diagnostic use in humans and veterinary applications. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.