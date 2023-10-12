Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($95.47) to GBX 6,500 ($79.56) in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($80.78) to GBX 6,500 ($79.56) in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($80.78) to GBX 6,300 ($77.11) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Croda International from GBX 6,800 ($83.23) to GBX 5,600 ($68.54) in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Croda International Stock Performance

Croda International Company Profile

COIHY opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. Croda International has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average is $36.77.

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

