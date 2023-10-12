Daiwa Capital Markets Downgrades Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) to Neutral

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Capital One Financial downgraded Splunk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.21.

Shares of SPLK opened at $147.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -446.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.14. Splunk has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $147.48.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Splunk will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,550,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,550,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,962 shares of company stock worth $3,363,113 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the software company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $1,310,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Splunk by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,553 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth $284,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

