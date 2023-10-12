Daniel D. Springer Sells 289,667 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $12,192,084.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,254,225.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DocuSign Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $42.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.79. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -469.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $687.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOCU. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in DocuSign by 381.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 108.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

