Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives $169.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $178.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $137.52 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $126.69 and a 12-month high of $173.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.33 and a 200-day moving average of $156.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $12,474,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at $26,363,023.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $12,474,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,363,023.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,505.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,908 shares of company stock worth $29,544,591 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

