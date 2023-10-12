DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,017 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 71,854.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 526,000,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,631,900,000 after purchasing an additional 525,269,895 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,120,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,391,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

NYSE TAP opened at $60.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.31, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.15. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.31.

View Our Latest Report on Molson Coors Beverage

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.