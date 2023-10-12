DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,501 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,660,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,206,753,000 after acquiring an additional 774,927 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 126,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,771,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 77,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 13.8% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 243.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 829,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,889,000 after buying an additional 587,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Argus lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

NYSE:CMS opened at $54.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average of $58.80. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $65.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.00%.

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at $783,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,516.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

