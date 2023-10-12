DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $151,416.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $151,416.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,317 shares of company stock worth $8,657,974 in the last 90 days. 11.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $64.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 147.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.61 and its 200 day moving average is $68.20. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.45 and a 52 week high of $89.67.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.55.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

