Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Price Target to GBX 4,600

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,200 ($63.65) to GBX 4,600 ($56.30) in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COIHY. HSBC lowered Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,800 ($83.23) to GBX 5,000 ($61.20) in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($80.78) to GBX 6,500 ($79.56) in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($80.78) to GBX 6,300 ($77.11) in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.
Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.
