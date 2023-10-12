Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) to “Buy”

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

SWDBY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of SEK 188.

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at SEK 19.04 on Tuesday. Swedbank AB has a 12-month low of SEK 12.49 and a 12-month high of SEK 21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is SEK 17.82 and its 200-day moving average is SEK 17.27.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of SEK 1.73 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 30.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Swedbank AB will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swedbank AB (publ) engages in the provision of various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; provides private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, and other financing products, as well as trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, and card acquiring, as well as domestic, international, mobile, document, and other payment products.

